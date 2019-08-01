MAPLE FALLS — Calling all Sasquatch searchers.
Bigfoot Festival returns to Maple Falls Park, 7835 Silver Lake Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
This community event celebrates the lore of Bigfoot, with fun events for the whole family like a craft fair, live music, food trucks and more.
This year there is a raffle for two standup paddle boards. The arts and craft fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., live music starts at 1 p.m.
