Each winter, hundreds of different kinds of birds flock to Skagit Valley by the thousands for winter, and La Conner will honor that migration this weekend with the annual La Conner Birding Showcase.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, there will be several presentations and vendors with birds on their minds at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner.
At 4 p.m., hawk expert Sue Cottrell will address the crowd with a keynote speech, “Introduction to Raptors of Northwest Washington,” where she will discuss the 16 kinds of raptors in the area.
Tickets are $5, and children under 16 are admitted for free.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.