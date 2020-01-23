Sue Cottrell

Sue Cottrell

 Sue Cottrell

Each winter, hundreds of different kinds of birds flock to Skagit Valley by the thousands for winter, and La Conner will honor that migration this weekend with the annual La Conner Birding Showcase.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, there will be several presentations and vendors with birds on their minds at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner.

At 4 p.m., hawk expert Sue Cottrell will address the crowd with a keynote speech, “Introduction to Raptors of Northwest Washington,” where she will discuss the 16 kinds of raptors in the area.

Tickets are $5, and children under 16 are admitted for free.

More from this section

Load comments