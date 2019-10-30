BLAINE — For its second annual Halloween production, Blaine Community Theater decided to put on “The Witches” — a classic children’s tale that mixes darkness and silliness.
“Everyone has done ‘Dracula’ and ‘Frankenstein,’ but (‘The Witches’) is a little bit different,” said Mikael McDonald, the show’s director and president of Blaine Community Theater. “For a pretty large generation, it has a huge nostalgic value. So many of us grew up on Roald Dahl and saw the movie every weekend in October.”
The play, which is based on Roald Dahl’s 1983 novel and is adapted by David Wood, is playing Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Blaine High School Black Box Theater.
In the story, a young boy who loses his parents goes to live with his grandmother, who tells him about witches who are out to capture and kill children. The two find themselves face to face with the Grand High Witch and her army of witches.
“It is a fun script, a number of actors playing lot of different roles, lots of magic and funny scenes, and a little of that Roald Dahl darkness,” McDonald said. “It’s an interesting worldview.”
McDonald said Blaine Community Theater first formed in 1999 and moved into its own space in 2005. The theater took a hiatus, and then last Halloween mounted its first full production in eight years.
She said the theater is rebuilding and currently using the high school as a venue.
“Because Halloween has always been our biggest draw, we said, ‘If we’re going to get back together, now is the time,’” McDonald said.
“The Witches” includes eight 13 actors, a crew of eight, and lots of special effects and magic, McDonald said.
“It’s been really fun to introduce something that was part of my childhood (to my eldest child),” she said.
