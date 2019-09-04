“Broadway Bound,” a semi-autobiographical play by legendary playwright Neil Simon, is coming to the Whidbey Playhouse in Oak Harbor.
Under the direction of David Frazer and Kevin Wm. Meyer, the story of Eugene and Stanley, two brothers trying to make it in show business, will take the stage Sept. 6-22.
The play touches on what it means to have flaws and how to move past them, while also keeping in line with Simon’s signature comedic flair.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $16-18 available online at whidbeyplayhouse.com or at the door, 730 SE Midway Boulevard.
