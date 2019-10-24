pic
CAMANO ISLAND — Some might say that video killed the radio star, but the Camano Island Radio Theatre is here to prove that wrong.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Historic 1906 Camano City Schoolhouse, 993 Orchid Road, Camano island, the radio star is alive and well and putting on a grand show of mystery and comedy.

The show features a drama by Lucille Fletcher titled “Sorry, Wrong Number” and plenty of other entertainment. There will also be complimentary wine and cheese for the audience.

Tickets are $25 and available at camanoschoolhouse.com.

