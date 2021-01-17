The Skagit River, particularly upstream of Concrete, is a stronghold for bald eagles that eat spawning salmon each winter.
While the iconic birds are back in the area, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Skagit Eagle Festival to be canceled for the first time in its history.
"Due to the public health crisis, the Concrete Chamber wasn’t able to host the Skagit Eagle Festival this year — the first time in decades," chamber president and local business owner Valerie Stafford said. "The cancellation has meant a significant loss of revenue to many of our local businesses, especially restaurants and coffee shops."
The festival is usually held weekends in December and January, when bald eagles are often in their highest concentration along the river. The weekends are packed with events in Concrete, at the Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center in Rockport, and at other sites along Highway 20 that have views of the river.
Concrete is the largest town in the area and a popular stopping point for tourists to fuel their vehicles and fill their bellies.
"Without the live performances, films, photography workshops and other festival activities, our local economy is enduring the loss of thousands of eagle festival tourists we’ve welcomed in previous years," Stafford said.
Some tourists are still passing through this winter, but Stafford said it's clear they aren't stopping as often or staying as long.
The festival cancellation is also having an impact on companies that are usually involved in the event's planning and marketing.
"Typically, the Concrete Chamber would have contracted with graphic artists, sign companies and local printers for marketing materials," Stafford said. "We would’ve bought ads in newspapers and magazines, and we’d have contracted with workshop instructors, photographers and other local artists."
Rockport company Skagit River Eagle Tours credits some of its growth since the 1990s to the success of the festival.
"It's definitely brought more people up there and made us more visible (over the years)," owner Wayne Ackerlund said.
Like the festival, Skagit River Eagle Tours cancelled its winter plans this year.
Ackerlund said he and his wife Melissa usually hire several guides and run daily tours along the river from late November to Feb. 1. In response to state public health mandates and out of concern for the health of their guides, the couple made the tough decision to cancel the tours this season.
"The big issue for us was we have to transport people in the bus upriver ... and there's no way we could do that when we're usually hauling 14 people plus the driver and the guide," Ackerlund said.
State limits to groups of five would mean cutting tours to three customers each — making operations financially unviable. Ackerlund said he also didn't want to risk his employees getting the virus from customers on board the company's bus or boats.
"It's a complete loss this year," he said.
Curt Geertgens, of Pullman, has been drawn to the Skagit River for the eagles and festival events in years past. He recalls fondly a boat tour he once took, and the many eagles he saw along the river's banks.
"That was the year we counted over 200 eagles in a few-mile stretch," Geertgens said after searching Friday for eagles between Concrete and Marblemount.
Because of recent rain that raised the level of the river, few eagles were active during Geertgen's cross-state visit this week.
"I saw eight eagles today, but I really had to work for them ... looking for a little white head here or there," he said.
For those such as Geertgens who are still visiting areas along the Skagit River this year hoping to see eagles, the Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center at Howard Miller Steelhead Park in Rockport is hosting a online photo contest, according to its website and Facebook page.
"We are excited to provide an opportunity for both expert and novice photographers to share amazing moments while eagle watching or enjoying outdoor adventures," a contest notice states.
Photos must be taken during the 2020-2021 fall and winter seasons along the upper Skagit River and photographers are encouraged to include an animal native to the watershed, such as a bald eagle or salmon. Submissions will be accepted until Jan. 31, and winners announced Feb. 15.
New this year, the contest includes a youth category for those 15 and younger. Each contestant — in both adult and youth categories — can submit up to two images.
