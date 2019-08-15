Cascade Days
CONCRETE — Looking for summer fun this weekend? Time to cement those plans in Concrete.

Cascade Days is a community celebration featuring a full slot of activities and events spread over Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18, in downtown Concrete.

The fun starts at 9 a.m. Saturday with chain saw carving, and the parade marched through town at 11 a.m. From noon to 4 p.m. kids can try their hands at fishing in the trout pond. And there’s also a car show. At 4 p.m. the duck race begins, with ducks available for $5.

On Sunday the fun picks back up with more chain saw carving in the morning. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be karaoke set up in Veteran’s Memorial Park. Next up is the pet parade at noon, followed by a pie and watermelon eating contest at 1 p.m. Then comes the jam contest at 2:30 p.m. and the weekend of events closes out with Button Prizes awarded in the park.

