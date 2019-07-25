Cascadia
Soulful Elements

GRANITE FALLS — Cascadia NW Arts and Music Festival brings art and music to the forest for three days of camping and exploration.

There will be live music, art installations, DJ sets, circus performers, workshops, visual art and more. The festival takes place Friday through Sunday, July 26-28, at Masonic Family Park, 24310 Mountain Loop Highway.

Comprised of five “villages,” the festival is divided into different areas of interest where guests can camp, if they choose, or simply explore what each village has to offer in the way of music and art.

Tickets are $240 for the entire weekend, including camping. The festival is cash only and out of cell service. The festival aims to be zero waste, so keep that in mind when packing for the weekend.

More information can be found at cascadianw.com.

