BIRCH BAY — It’s time to discover what Birch Bay has to offer at Birch Bay Discover Days.
The festival spans Friday to Sunday, Aug. 16-18. There are plenty of family-friendly activities and events to make sure everyone has a good time including chain saw carving, a crab derby, a parade, kids’ beach Olympics and much more.
The fun starts at noon on Friday. The grand parade will march through town at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
In addition to celebrating Birch Bay, the weekend also celebrates the Seattle Seahawks. There will be Seahawks alumni and their families ready to meet and mingle with fans.
