Illuminight Winter Walk
An illuminated orca is shown during the 2019 Illuminight Winter Walk on the Riverwalk in Mount Vernon.

 Scott Terrell / Skagit Valley Herald

The Mount Vernon Downtown Association presents the annual art walk dedicated to the birds of winter on Saturday, Feb. 1, at locations throughout downtown.

The walk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. around town to see local artists’ renditions of the seasonal bids that flock to the valley.

On Friday, Jan. 31, there will be another walk for all to enjoy as well, the Illuminight Winter Walk from 3:30 to 7 p.m. along the Riverwalk Plaza.

Friends and family can gather with the community to decorate luminated paper bags starting at 3:30 p.m. at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St., then enjoy live music at the plaza from 5 to 5:30 p.m. before the 20-minute wellness walk along the plaza begins.

Handmade lanterns will be aplenty, and a marching band will guide the way.

