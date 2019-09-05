Mount Vernon will be host this weekend to a celebration of the Skagit River, with the Skagit River Salmon Festival.
The festival, now in its eighth year, is dedicated to preservation and stewardship of the Skagit River watershed.
Kevin Tate, president of the festival’s board of directors, said 30 environmental agencies and advocacy groups will set up booths to educate those attending on the how they can help sustain the river.
“It’s about getting people to think more about their actions and how they affect the watershed,” he said.
From drinking water, to agriculture, to fishing to its cultural significance to native tribes, the Skagit River touches the lives of just about everyone in the county, Tate said.
In terms of entertainment, he said the festival will host live music and demonstrations from the Sardis Raptor Center, the latter of which will give people a chance to learn about how birds of prey interact with the ecosystem.
This year, the Samish Indian Nation will sponsor a booth showcasing a handful of local woodcarvers, letting attendees talk to the artists as they work, Tate said.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Edgewater Park in Mount Vernon.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.