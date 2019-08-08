BELLINGHAM — Not all works of art are permanent, and the Chalk Art Festival is here to celebrate just that.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, the sidewalks in front of the Dakota Art Store, 1322 Cornwall Ave., will be covered in chalk and chalk artists.
All are welcome to participate, from budding to experienced artists to anyone who just wants to have fun. The only cost is for those who wish to purchase chalk kits, $5 for Crayola 4-piece kits, and $10 for 48-piece pastel kits. Participants are also welcome to bring their own nontoxic chalk.
The event will be held rain or shine; there is plenty of covered sidewalk space in the case of rain.
