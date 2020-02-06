The Pacific Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Fred Chu, presents its 2020 Sunshine Concert for its 10th season this weekend.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, the orchestra will present chamber music at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2301 Hoyt Ave., Everett.

The orchestra features music composed by Alexander Scriabin, Felix Draeseke, Ernest Chausson and David Diamond.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors.

