CAMANO ISLAND — Which is better, chili or chowder?

That’s the question on everyone’s minds this weekend as nearly two dozen chilis and chowders face off in a battle for the title.

The 24th annual Camano Chili-Chowder Cook-Off will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road.

Both professional and amateur chefs participate in this cookoff, with just one to be named the ultimate winner.

Tickets are $10 and include tastes of chilis and chowders and a vote to help choose the best of the best. Beer and wine are available to purchase.

More information can be found at camanoisland.org.

