The Skagit County Bar Association has awarded the 2022 Liberty Bell Award to Kelley Moldstad, according to a news release.
In commemoration, Moldstad’s name will be engraved on a permanent plaque in the Skagit County Courthouse.
“Kelley’s long list of community service demonstrates his strong sense of individual responsibility to this community. He has had Skagit County’s best interest at heart for his whole life,” said Andy Schuh, immediate past President of the Skagit County Bar Association, who nominated Moldstad for the award along with retired Superior Court Judge John Meyer.
Each year the Skagit County Bar Association (SCBA) presents its Liberty Bell Award to a man or woman who, through their life of public service, has exemplified citizenship ideals and supported the rule of law in their community, according to the release.
The SCBA awards dinner was held May 12.
“Kelley Moldstad is the award recipient for 2022, and his hallmark of civic generosity and sense of public duty is an ideal all can strive toward,” said Laura McCarthy, SCBA President and chairperson of the Liberty Bell Award Committee.
Burlington student wins state award
Terinda Crosby of Burlington, a home-schooled sixth grader, won the essay contest for Washington state sponsored by the Washington State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, according to a news release.
The award was presented by Skagit Valley’s Ann Washington Chapter DAR Regent Karen Manatt for Terinda’s essay about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Sedro-Woolley student honored
Josephine Houtby was selected to AAA Washington’s 2022 School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame for outstanding leadership and dedication to traffic safety, according to a news release.
Houtby attends Central Elementary School in Sedro-Woolley.
