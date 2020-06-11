The Concrete Theatre is following up the success of its first few Popcorn Parades with another one this weekend.
The theater sponsored such parades on April 25 and May 9, and the May 30 event raised $927 for the Concrete Food Bank, according to a news release. In addition, several hundred pounds of food and supplies were donated.
On Saturday, June 13, the parade — in which customers arrive by vehicle at the theater at 45920 Main St., and place popcorn orders that are then delivered by theater staff — will benefit the Concrete High School Class of 2020.
For more information, visit www.concrete-theatre.com.
