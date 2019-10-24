MOUNT VERNON — Calling all beer aficionados: Your help is needed to select the finest beer in all the land for the 2020 Highland Games.
That’s right, MacToberfest is more than just a celebration of regional beer. It’s a competition, and you’re the judge.
Each participant receives two tokens as they arrive starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Littlefield Cultural Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., and are allowed to sample beers from featured breweries.
Then, the participants get to vote on their favorite beers of the night. The beer with the most votes will become the official beer at the 26th annual Skagit Valley Highland Games next July.
Of course, this event has more than just top-quality beer; there will also be meat pies for everyone and traditional Celtic music.
Tickets are $30, available at celticarts.org.
