BELLINGHAM — What happens when an eccentric rich boy and the humble girl-next-door meet? Head to the Bellingham Theatre Guild this weekend to find out, in its musical production of “Crazy for You.”
A banker from New York heads to Deadrock, Nevada, for business and meets Polly. What comes next is a comical journey to find love and redemption.
Written by Ken Ludwig, with music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, this musical first graced Broadway stages in 1992.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, premiering Friday, Nov. 29, and wrapping up Sunday, Dec. 15. Shows are at the guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for students and seniors and $8 for children under 12.
