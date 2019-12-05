ANACORTES — Here’s your chance to discover how the seafaring Croatian community celebrates this time of year.
Friday, Dec. 6, is the Feast Day of St. Nicholas, the patron saint of mariners, widows and children. The day starts with mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 4001 St. Mary’s Drive. Members of the Croatian fishing community and their families will then carry the icon of St. Nicholas and a wreath to Seafarer’s Memorial Park.
An additional wreath will be placed on the water for all those lost at sea. After the blessing, the icon returns to the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St., where a reception will follow. Later in the day, the center will host an early music concert.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, the center will host a recounting of the story of St. Nicholas followed by Vela Luka Croatian dancers, singing by Dave and the Dalmatians and more. It all begins at noon.
Rumor has it St. Nicholas will be there to greet children with tangerines and gold coins. Lunch is available for $20.
