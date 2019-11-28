BELLINGHAM — The outside of old City Hall may look like the same red iconic structure, but the inside is brimming with holiday decoration and festivity.
This weekend kicks off Deck the Old City Hall at the museum, 121 Prospect St.
To celebrate the season, the museum is organizing a variety of themed activities.
In the Rotunda Room, there are decorated holiday trees. Santa Claus will also be in town to take pictures and speak with children from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
From 11 a.m. to noon both days, kids and families can join a paper snow globe crafting activity as well.
Each weekend there are new activities to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Admission is by donation.
For more information, visit whatcommuseum.org.
