beer mug

To all who are hoping they haven’t missed all the chances to celebrate Bavarian culture and beer: Don’t worry, Deming has you covered.

The Deming Log Show Oktoberfest is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12, at the show grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, just west of Deming.

The festivities start at noon each day and keep going until the wee morning hours. Tickets start at $15 and guarantee each visitor a free stein and camping. There will be music, food, dancing and more.

