Edison Chicken Parade
Skagit Valley Herald file

Why did the chicken cross the road? Because it was marching in the Edison Chicken Parade, of course.

Why should visiting winter birds get all the attention, this parade asks, when plenty of chickens living in this agricultural area never get a shout-out?

Bring chickens, dress like chickens, or merely watch chickens as a parade marches along the quaint main road of Edison at noon Sunday, Feb. 23.

