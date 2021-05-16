The return of live music to Skagit County — and Washington state, for that matter — has been slow and unfortunately sluggish, but the future for gigs is looking brighter each day.
As part of that positive movement, the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon will be the site of three concerts in June, as part of the Drive-In Music Live Concert Series, presented by TCB Entertainment.
Six bands will be featured on three consecutive Saturdays:
n June 5: Petty Fever and Shaggy Sweet.
n June 12: Jessica Lynne Witty and Santa Poco.
n June 19: Randy Hansen’s Jimi Hendrix Revolution and Creedence Revelation featuring Randy Linder.
Each concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The series is being presented by Cliff Verhoeff, who has been producing and promoting concerts for more than 40 years.
According to the TCB Entertainment website, “Drive-In Music Live gives the opportunity for music fans to enjoy music in a unique, safe, and socially distanced environment. This concept will allow fans to see live music with drive-in style admission to keep social distancing measures active. Cars are charged by the load to attend. We recommend filling vehicles with family/household members only.”
In order to maintain social distancing responsibilities, all guests must arrive in a vehicle, according to the website. Fans are encouraged to bring their own picnic, as the venue concessions will be closed.
Tickets are $60 per carload and available at tcbentertainment.org; it’s recommended tickets be purchased in advance.
