Ever wonder what kind of musical display would arise when two pianists dueled via song on stage?
Wonder no more, because that is what will happen at the Marysville Opera House this weekend.
At 6:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Jeff and Rhiannon will incorporate a high-energy performance with fresh hits and classic numbers.
Guests can choose to sit on the main floor, which includes dinner and non-alcoholic beverages, or sit in the balcony, which is food-free.
Tickets are $65 for VIP, $55 for main seats and $25 for balcony at the opera house, 1225 Third St., Marysville. 360-363-8400.
