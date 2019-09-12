ANACORTES — There’s been a murder at the manor and all eight guests are suspects ... and you are the detective.
The production of “Murder at the Manor,” which runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Anacortes Community Theatre annex, 1020 11th St., puts the case into the hand of the audience.
Here’s how it goes: On a dark and stormy night, eight guests at a dinner party (the guests ranging from “The Professor” to “The Chauffeur”) are interrupted by the unsavory murder of the host, Lord Heathcliff.
All guests are suspects, each has motive and opportunity ... and each one blames another. However, before the show begins, four audience members are selected and seated in the front row where they will be able to ask the suspects questions during the show.
Tickets are $10, sold at the door or acttheatre.com.
