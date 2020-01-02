The annual Skagit Eagle Festival begins this weekend. The event draws visitors to Concrete, Rockport and Marblemount for a wide variety of eagle-related activities.
There are events happening every full weekend in January. Here’s what’s happening on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4-5.
Saturday, Jan. 4
n 5K Salmon Run and Nature Walk at 9:30 a.m. at Double O Ranch, 46276 Concrete Sauk Valley Road. $20.
n Wildfire Hayrides & Campfire at 11 a.m. at Double O Ranch. Free.
n “Salmon is the name, restoration is the game” talk by Maddie Reid, community outreach associate, Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group, 1 p.m. at the Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center.
Sunday, Jan. 5
n “A Natural History of Glaciers” talk by Dr. Jon Riedel, geologist, North Cascades National Park, at 1 p.m. at the Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center.
All weekend
n Skagit River eagle viewing and photography tours, 7349 Ranger Station Road, Marblemount. Reservations required: skagiteagles.com.
n Deep forest experience, Rockport State Park, 51095 Highway 20, Rockport. Free guided tours every hour between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
n Forest Service eagle watcher stations, Howard Miller Steelhead Park, Sutter Creek Rest Area and Marblemount Fish Hatchery. skagiteagle.org/viewing-sites.
