Cynthia Richardson art

"Where Will We Sleep Tonight?" by Cynthia Richardson. 

Art has a way of connecting to those who view it, and the current collection at The Good Stuff Arts gallery is celebrating with the exhibit “Empowerment of ART!” during February.

This collection has everything. It has a variety of subject matter, portrayed with different media and unique artistic interpretations. Caroline Garland and Marcel Schwarb each have contrasting work on the street scenes from New York City. Cynthia Richardson has three pieces on the local region and the creatures encountered here.

The gallery is located at 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.

