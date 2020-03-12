The Roaring '20s will be back in style at the annual En Vogue Fashion Show.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friendship House, a Skagit nonprofit that provides resources for people experiencing housing instability.
While fresh looks made from recycled materials from local designers are strutting down the runway, attendants have the option to bid on outfits and take them home.
The show is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. Tickets are $5-75 at my360tix.com
