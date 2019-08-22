EVERETT — Summer might be coming to an end, but celebrating beer sure isn’t.

This weekend is the Upper Left Beerfest, packing in all kinds of late summer fun and bringing in plenty of beer to celebrate.

From 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2825 Hoyt Ave. in downtown Everett will be hopping.

The festival brings over 20 of the Northwest’s breweries and cideries together in one location. There will also be a stacked playbill of local bands playing all day Saturday, and DJ Abbie from KEXP spinning tracks on Friday.

Tickets for Friday or Saturday only are $25 and two-day passes are $40. Each ticket includes a 5-ounce Upper Left Beerfest commemorative tasting glass and six tasting tokens. Additional tokens are $2, or three for $5.

Designated driver tickets are available for $5.

The event is 21-plus on Friday and Saturday, but coincides with the Food Truck Festival, Yum Run and craft sale which are all ages events.

For more information, visit upperleftbeerfest.com.

