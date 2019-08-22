EVERETT — Over 30 food trucks will gather from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Wetmore Plaza, 2710 Wetmore Ave., for the Everett Food Truck Festival.
All kinds of food from all kinds of food trucks will be prepared to feed the masses and give the public a chance to try new things.
The Yum Run is also on Saturday, giving guests a deliciously healthy way to start the day.
The run will start at 10:30 a.m. through north Everett. It’s a food-themed and fun run-style 5K with small bites offered along the way.
Participants get early admission to the food truck fest, a food hat, Everett merchandise and endless selfies.
The cost for the run is $49.
For more information, visit everettfoodtruckfestival.com.
