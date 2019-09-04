"On the Street Where You Live" by Dee Doyle.

Hadrian Art Gallery is asking its viewers to take a plunge in enjoying its latest exhibit “Dive In.”

The exhibit is a focus on the great works of abstract art, with a variety of abstract interpretations.

There will be more than just painted works. Also included will be photography, fused glass sculpture, pigment infused resin pours and more.

The exhibit’s grand opening is Saturday, Sept. 7, and runs through Sept. 29. There is an artist reception from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Artists include Melissa Ballenger, Paul Blum, Marki Brown, Dotti Burton, Rich Cavnar, Dee Doyle, Andy Friedlander, Bill Harrison, Frankie Koger, Sean Miller, Steve Satushek, Susan Cohen Thompson and Lori VanEtta.

