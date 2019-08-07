MOUNT VERNON — Roaming dinosaurs. Check.
Beef and dairy cattle. Check. Check.
Music, musicians and magic. Check. Check. Check.
Horses, goats, chickens and rabbits. Check. Check. Check. Check.
Airstream full of curiosities. Check. Screened room full of butterflies. Check.
Food and plenty of it. Check.
If the Skagit County Fair is on your summer bucket list, now is the time to check it off. It’s running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 1410 Virginia St. The carnival is open from noon to 11 p.m.
The fair has something for everyone, even giant hairball enthusiasts.
Yes, a hairball. The Museum of Curious Things will make its appearance from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Think you’ve seen it all? Probably not. Step inside this traveling exhibit and add to your list of things you can’t unsee. (Think Seattle’s famous ‘Ye Olde Curosity Shop’ on wheels.)
If the wonders of nature are more your thing, the Butterfly Encounter is for you. Step inside a screened-in exhibit with about 100 butterflies fluttering around.
Learn about the colorful insects and even get a chance to feed them. It’s a dainty situation, so hold still.
Of course there is the standard fair fare, including local 4-H and FFA clubs. Members will be taking to arenas and barns with their various animals, optimistically awaiting ribbons of various colors and sizes to adorn their paddocks and pens.
And let’s not forget about the food because what sort of county fair doesn’t pack a punch when it comes to funnel cakes and elephant ears. There will be an array of gastrointestinal-pleasing options.
Fair-goers will want to keep their heads on a swivel in case a roaming T-Rex sidles up next to them. The Dino Crew Entertainment NW will be “Bringing the Past to the Present” with their roaming, car-sized mechanical dinosaur suits.
Fair-goers need not worry about becoming a snack. These dinosaurs my look ferocious, but are of the family-friendly variety.
For more information on the fair, visit skagitcounty.net/Departments/Fair.
