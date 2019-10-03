EVERSON — Nothing says fall like bounties of fresh fruit and vegetables, and Cloud Mountain knows how to celebrate.
Cloud Mountain Farm Center’s 30th annual Fall Fruit Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, at the center, 6906 Goodwin Road.
Over 200 different varieties of fruits and vegetables grown at the farm will be available to taste from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Fall favorites like apples and pumpkins can be picked out and taken home, and cider-pressing and farm tours are some of the day-of activities. Fruit trees will also be for sale.
To celebrate the 30th year of the festival, Cloud Mountain is offering a $30 Super Supporter Pass that includes admission for one car, a free hat and a caramel apple.
Regular tickets are $15 per car. cloudmountainfarmcenter.org.
