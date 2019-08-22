ANACORTES — Take the family out this weekend, not just to have fun outside, but to learn about the natural world at Fidalgo Bay Day.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Fidalgo Bay Resort, 4701 Fidalgo Bay Road.
The event is free for the whole family and has both indoor and outdoor activities. This year there is a virtual reality diving experience with Diver Laura’s “Virtual Salish See and Beyond.”
There are opportunities to win prizes by participating in the Discovery Passport Activity. There will also be times to explore the marine life in Fidalgo Bay and to sample some complimentary local seafood.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.