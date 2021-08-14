MOUNT VERNON — While the Skagit County Fair wraps up Saturday, fair-goers still have plenty of time to sample the diverse offerings of the fair’s 13 food vendors.
Vendors are serving up everything from curly fries and donuts to Polish hot dogs and tacos.
With temperatures in the low 90s, many vendors have cool treats such as fresh juices, shave ice, snow cones and ice cream. One vendor offers coffee drinks for a pick-me-up.
Fair manager Aric Gaither said this year’s fair has about five fewer food vendors than normal. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on vendors, and some went to the newly expanded Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, which overlapped with Skagit’s fair this year.
Gaither said with fair attendance up, the vendors that are here are doing well. With over half the vendors new, guests have the chance to try something new, he said.
Brandon’s BBQ food truck, which opened in July, is one of the new vendors. Owner Brandon Sawyer said because of product shortages, he is serving just two items — a pulled pork sandwich and pulled pork tacos — at the fair to provide a consistent menu.
He said Friday the four-day fair has kept the food truck busy.
“It’s a grind. ... It’s nice to meet everyone,” he said.
Meanwhile, at neighboring food truck Polish Cuisine on Wheels, also new this year, Anacortes resident Matthew Tweten waited for his order.
“The barbecue was tempting, but (Polish) food is probably least available in my life,” he said.
He had ordered a golabki (cabbage leaves wrapped around a filling) and a Kielbasa sausage sandwich. Despite the hot temperatures, Tweten said he came with an appetite.
“I haven’t eaten yet today,” he said.
One returning vendor is Caribbean Cuisine, which features food from the Central American country of Belize.
As she stirred a pot of chicken on Friday, Celia Schultz explained Caribbean cuisine features a lot of stewed meats in dishes such as tacos and burritos. In Belize, where Schultz is from, tamales are wrapped in banana leaves rather than in a corn husks.
Also popular in Belize are fresh fruit juices, made with whatever fruit is available, Schultz said. For a bright pink watermelon drink, she simply peels, cuts and blends the fruit.
“Everything is fresh,” she said.
Standing in line with his grandmother Dianna Cornelius on Friday, 9-year-old Luke sipped a cup of the watermelon juice.
“I’ve never seen it anywhere else and it tastes pretty good,” he said.
Another returning vendor, Rainbow Mexican Food of Burlington, has served at the fair for eight years, said owner Yolive Cruz. The stand features an eye-catching display of brightly colored lemonades and juices.
Cruz said she enjoys making “really good food and to serve people.”
In line at the stand on Friday, Kristen Keltz said she couldn’t miss out on the carne asada tacos.
“I come here every year. They’re super nice people and have amazing food,” she said.
