MOUNT VERNON — Celebrate local farmers and sustainable family farmers with the company of community members and food on Saturday at Feast & Frolic.

Viva Farms’ third annual fundraising event, Feast & Frolic in the Field, provides guests the opportunity to share food, music and drinks on its 45-acre farm. This year’s feast starts at 5:30 p.m. at Viva Farms Agricultural Park, 16470 Highway 20, Mount Vernon.

For $125, guests can enjoy a farm-to-table meal prepared with ingredients sourced from Viva Farms and served by Ecolibrium. Locally crafted drinks will be paired with the food and FarmStrong will provide the dancing tunes.

Money from the event will go toward the purchase of a new tractor for the farmers.

Viva Farms’ mission is to empower new and limited-resource farmers through bilingual training, organic practices and access to resources and equipment.

For more information, visit vivafarms.org.

