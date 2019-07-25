FERNDALE — Join a centuries-old tradition at the Whatcom Old Settler’s Picnic at Pioneer Park this weekend.

The picnic will celebrate the history of the county and all those who call it home. There will be live music, a parade, class reunions, a car show, a 5k run and more. The fun starts Friday, July 26, at Pioneer Park and keeps going until Sunday, July 28.

The grand parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, starting at the intersection of Washington Street and Third Avenue. Following the parade is the opening ceremony on the main stage at the park.

A full schedule is available at whatcomoldsettlers.com.

