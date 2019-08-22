FERNDALE — Come one, come all to the Ferndale Street Festival this weekend.
The event will feature a pie-eating contest, car and motorcycle show, plenty of food and drink and many other activities.
The festival will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
There’s a full lineup of local musicians and DJs set to keep the tunes bumping all weekend.
More info: ferndalestreetfestival.com.
