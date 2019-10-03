Irish Dancers
Bellingham Irish Festival

BELLINGHAM — Ever dreamed of life on the rolling pastures of Ireland? Now there’s a chance to get a window into Irish culture.

The Bellingham Irish Festival is a series of workshops, educational programming and performances held in various venues around Bellingham on Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6. The festival is sponsored by the Celtic Arts Foundation.

On Friday, Honey Moon Mead, 1053 N. State Alley, will host an evening full of Irish music from 5:30 to 10 p.m., followed by an open jam session for all.

On Saturday, the festival starts with a guitar workshop from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Mt. Baker Media House, 1230 Bay St. At 11 a.m. there will be a beginning Irish language workshop in the same space.

Throughout the afternoon, workshops ranging from Irish music, to language to dance will be held, with most free or $15 or under.

Sunday picks right back up on the action with more performances and even a special movie presentation at noon at the Pickford, 1318 Bay St.

View a complete schedule at bellinghamirishfestival.com.

