LA CONNER — Local designers and artists have been working away in their studios to prepare for the fourth annual Festival of Tiny Trees on Saturday.
What is this festival, you ask? It’s just as it sounds, but with even more to offer than just a unique collection of tabletop trees decorated in a variety of ways.
The festival, which is scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Swinomish Yacht Club, 310 N First St., will feature a silent auction during which guests can bid on their favorite tree or original artwork.
There will also be food and drink. Tickets are $30 and proceeds support the La Conner Library Foundation and the new library community meeting room.
Tickets can be purchased at the library or online at laconnerlibraryfoundation.org.
