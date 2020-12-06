This year’s Winter Celebration with Fidalgo DanceWorks is hitting the big screen to lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus during the pandemic.
The annual recital, normally performed live, will be shown Wednesday, Dec. 9, on the screen at the Blue Fox Drive-In in Oak Harbor. Over the past few weeks, classes have filmed their portions of the show, which were edited together for the final production.
The showing is free and open to the public. The snack bar will be open, but the go-karts and arcade will be closed.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event, which will feature a showing of “Frosty the Snowman” at 6:30 p.m., a video recording of the winter recital at 7 p.m. and a showing of “Dr. Suess’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 8:15 p.m.
While the show is free, donations are welcome at fidalgodanceworks.org.
Some of the dances were filmed in outside locations like the covered area at Whitney Early Childhood Education Center, offering the dancers a chance to get together in small groups and film their pieces.
The Winter Celebration highlights all the dance styles offered by Fidalgo DanceWorks. Normally, it doesn’t include ballet, which has its own production of “The Nutcracker.” But that performance was canceled this year, so ballet classes are included in the Winter Celebration.
