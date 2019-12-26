Say hello to 2020 with a New Year’s Day hike at one of the state parks.

To celebrate the changing year, the parks offer free parking and easy to moderate guided hikes.

Island County

n Cama Beach Historical State Park: 11 a.m., meet at the drop-off shelter for a one-hour hike along Cranberry Lake.

n Deception Pass State Park: 10 a.m., meet at the West Beach shelter for a half-mile hike to Sand Dune or a two-mile hike to North Beach.

n Fort Casey Historical State Park: 1 p.m., meet at the parking lot for a 1-mile hike through Battery Loop Interpretive Trail. Another hike is at 3:30 p.m. along the same route. Bring a flashlight and leave kids under 8 at home.

Skagit County

n Rockport State Park: 10 a.m., meet at the day-use parking lot for a 2.5-mile hike along the Evergreen trail.

Snohomish County

n Wallace Falls State Park: noon, meet at the poetry sign about 1/4 mile into the Small Falls Loop Trail for a 1-mile roundtrip hike. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the parking area trailhead for a 4.2-mile hike to Middle Falls.

Whatcom County

n Larrabee State Park: 9 a.m., meet at the Cyrus Gates Overlook at the top of Cleator Road for a 4-mile roundtrip hike along the Rock Trail to Lost Lake.

More from this section

Load comments