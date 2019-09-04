Anacortes will be alive with art this Friday, Sept. 6. The First Friday Artwalk is from 6 to 9 p.m. throughout the downtown area.

Every month, on the first Friday, many local shops open up their doors to showcase work by local artists. This month at least seven businesses are displaying art.

All the participating businesses are located on Commercial Avenue, spanning from the Majestic Inn and Spa at 419 Commercial Ave., to Trinity Skate at 705 Commercial Ave.

The Artwalk, free to all, is self-guided and paced.

