Anacortes will be alive with art this Friday, Sept. 6. The First Friday Artwalk is from 6 to 9 p.m. throughout the downtown area.
Every month, on the first Friday, many local shops open up their doors to showcase work by local artists. This month at least seven businesses are displaying art.
All the participating businesses are located on Commercial Avenue, spanning from the Majestic Inn and Spa at 419 Commercial Ave., to Trinity Skate at 705 Commercial Ave.
The Artwalk, free to all, is self-guided and paced.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.