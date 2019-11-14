ANACORTES — Water: It makes up over 60% of the human body, it’s abundant in the Pacific Northwest and it is the featured theme at The Good Stuff Arts gallery this month.

The new work of over 20 artists on the theme “water” is being featured during November at the gallery, 604 Commerical Ave.

All shapes, forms and creative expressions are represented by the exhibit. Many of the artists are local to the region.

