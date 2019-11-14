ANACORTES — Water: It makes up over 60% of the human body, it’s abundant in the Pacific Northwest and it is the featured theme at The Good Stuff Arts gallery this month.
The new work of over 20 artists on the theme “water” is being featured during November at the gallery, 604 Commerical Ave.
All shapes, forms and creative expressions are represented by the exhibit. Many of the artists are local to the region.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.