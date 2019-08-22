ANACORTES — Imagine strolling through the streets of Anacortes, right in the middle of the road, without worrying about any cars. In fact, imagine there’s no sight or sound of cars.
That dream will become a reality from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, on Commercial Avenue.
The annual event, called Anacortes Open Streets, encourages community members to bring their bikes, scooters, skates or just their legs to stroll the street without any cars in the way.
The event will feature a classic bike show, live music, activities, food trucks, Buskerfest, informational exhibits and more.
