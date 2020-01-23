pic
Shutterstock

At the beginning of every school year, kids line to pose for pictures for their families to remember the year.

Why aren’t pets given the same opportunity?

Mud Bay pet store in Burlington is righting that wrong by providing free pet photography on Saturday, Jan. 25.

From noon to 4 p.m., dogs, cats and all kinds of furry friends are invited to live like a model and pose for a complimentary 5x7 color print. There will also be refreshments and raffle prizes.

Mud Bay is located at 626 Haggen Drive.

More from this section

Load comments