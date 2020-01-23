At the beginning of every school year, kids line to pose for pictures for their families to remember the year.
Why aren’t pets given the same opportunity?
Mud Bay pet store in Burlington is righting that wrong by providing free pet photography on Saturday, Jan. 25.
From noon to 4 p.m., dogs, cats and all kinds of furry friends are invited to live like a model and pose for a complimentary 5x7 color print. There will also be refreshments and raffle prizes.
Mud Bay is located at 626 Haggen Drive.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.