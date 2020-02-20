Forests in trouble
Skagit Valley Herald file photo

Are you an acquaintance of the forest, wondering how and when you can bump that relationship up to the friendship level? Well, this meeting is probably for you.

The annual Friends of the Forest membership meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Depot Building, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. Folks can learn about the conservation effort and the state of the Anacortes Community Forest Land with a presentation by Asa Deane, director of the Friends of the Forest.

Stories on the history of the forest and the group that befriended it will be shared, as well as setting goals for future work. The event is free to attend and will have beverages and desserts.

