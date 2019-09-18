MOUNT VERNON — A one-man show that captivates audiences with music that can all at once bring a sense of calm and an urge to dance is coming to McIntyre Hall.
Solo pianist George Winston will fill the Skagit Valley College venue with his music at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The musician will bring some of his newest works and others from his nearly 50-year career, during which he has sold more than 15 million albums.
After being inspired in 1971 by recordings of legendary pianists from the 1920s and 1930s, Winston has been playing acoustic piano since then, according to his website.
Winston has released 15 solo piano albums since 1972 — many with titles that nod to the seasons and environment — along with other compilations to benefit 9/11 victims, hurricane victims and cancer research.
The most recent album, “Restless Wind,” was released in May. It includes renditions of pieces by Sam Cooke and The Doors, as well as some of Winston’s new original music.
The appearance in Mount Vernon is one of dozens of performances lined up for the year on a cross-country tour.
Winston plays about 100 concerts each year, citing the performances as important and natural to him as breathing, according to his website.
The majority of the concert will feature Winston on piano, although some songs may be performed on instruments including guitar and harmonica as well.
Winston’s McIntyre Hall performance is made possible in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Washington State Arts Commission, according to the event website.
Tickets range from $30-$40 and can be purchased through mcintyrehall.org.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.