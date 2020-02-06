Ray Charles shaped corners of the music industry with his iconic discography and now there is an opportunity to see his music come to life through a tribute to his work with “Georgia on My Mind” on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham.
The tribute includes Emmy Award winner Clint Holmes; 10-time Grammy Award winner and Gospel Music Hall of Famers Take 6; Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum; and award-winning vocalist Nnenna Freelon.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30-70. mountbakertheatre.com.
