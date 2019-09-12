STANWOOD — It’s a stomping kind of weekend at Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon.
Both Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, the saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, is opening its doors and turning up the country tunes for everyone to dance.
The saloon opens at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Kim Hargrove will be there ready to teach everyone how to line dance at 8 p.m. Hargrove will also be covering partner dances, so anyone who has wanted to learn the Country Two Step, Schottische, Cowboy Cha Cha, Western Swing, Horseshoe or other country dances should mosey on down.
On Saturday, Evamarie Gordon will be taking over the lessons, which start at 7:30 p.m. There will be an open dance before and after the lesson.
No cover, $5 for dance lessons. locobillys.com.
